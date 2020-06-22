  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Ladakh standoff: Day after ‘Surender Modi’ jibe, Rahul Gandhi's video tribute to Martyr

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 22: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who, in days following the carnage in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15, has been accusing the Narendra Modi government of 'surrendering' to China, on Monday tweeted a video, paying tribute to the 20 Indian soldiers who were martyred in the attack.

    Rahul Gandhis video tribute to Martyr

    Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote in Hindi: "Tribute to our brothers. You sacrificed everything for us. We will never forget this sacrifice."

    Earlier, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Modi over his remark that neither is anyone inside India's territory nor has any of its posts been captured, alleging that the PM has "surrendered" Indian territory to Chinese aggression.

      Rajnath Singh in Russia: Tension with China to figure in defence minister talks | Oneindia News

      In a statement on the all-party meeting called by Modi on Friday to discuss the situation at the India-China border, the government said, "At the outset, prime minister clarified that neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our post captured."

      Tagging PM's remarks with his tweet, Gandhi said, "PM has surrendered Indian territory to Chinese aggression."

      "If the land was Chinese: 1. Why were our soldiers killed? 2. Where were they killed?" Gandhi said.

      More RAHUL GANDHI News

      Read more about:

      rahul gandhi martyr ladakh

      Story first published: Monday, June 22, 2020, 11:18 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 22, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue