Give her immediate medical care: When PM Modi briefly halted his speech

J&K, Ladakh integral part of India, China has no locus standi to comment: MEA

Ladakh shown as part of China: Twitter’s response inadequate says parl panel chief

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 28: Microblogging site Twitter's explanations to a parliamentary panel on showing Ladakh as part of China are inadequate and the act amounts to criminal offence attracting imprisonment of seven years, committee chairman Meenakshi Lekhi said on Wednesday.

Representatives of Twitter appeared before the joint committee of parliament on Data Protection Bill, 2019 and were questioned by the members on showing Ladakh as part of China, Lekhi said.

"The committee was unanimous in its opinion that Twitter's explanation on showing Ladakh as part of China was inadequate," Lekhi told PTI.

However, representatives of Twitter told the panel that the social media company respects the sensitivities of India, she said.

"It is not a question of sensitivities only, it is a matter of India's sovereignty and integrity, showing Ladakh as part of China amounts to criminal offence which attracts imprisonment of seven years," Lekhi said.

Explained: Importance of the Indo-US postal service pact

Officials who deposed before the panel on behalf of Twitter India included Shagufta Kamran, senior manager, public policy, Ayushi Kapoor, legal counsel, Pallavi Walia, policy communications, and Manvinder Bali, corporate security.

China frowns over India-US bonhomie, says 'No space for a third party interference|Oneindia News

Officials from the Ministry of Electronics, Information and Technology, and Ministry of Law and Justice also deposed before the panel.