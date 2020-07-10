  • search
    Ladakh row figures in Rajnath's telephonic talks with US Defence Secretary

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 10: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday held a telephonic conversation with his US counterpart Mark T Esper during which India's border row with China in eastern Ladakh and the overall security scenario in the region figured prominently, people familiar with the development said.

    Rajnath Singh
    Rajnath Singh

    Singh and Esper also deliberated on ways to further boost bilateral defence and security cooperation, they said, adding the telephonic conversation took place at the request of the US side.

    China's aggressive posturing along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh was discussed, and Singh apprised the US defence secretary about India's position on the row, they said.

    "The two ministers have been in regular touch with each other. They have spoken several times on bilateral defence cooperation and issues of mutual interest. Today's conversation was in continuation of this exchange," said a source.

    China allows WHO to trace coronavirus’ origin, rebukes US exit move from UN body

    The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a bitter standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last eight weeks. The tension escalated manifold after a violent clash in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed.

    In the last five days, Chinese military has withdrawn troops from three friction points in line with a disengagement understanding with Indian Army.

    Both sides have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks in the last few weeks to ease tension in the region.

