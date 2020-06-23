Ladakh face-off: We stand united against attack by China, has it occupied Indian land?: Rahul Gandhi

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, June 23: Amidst the ongoing tension between India and China, after China unilaterally and violently tried to change status-quo in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has been taking jibes at the centre, questioning if Indian land has been occupied by the Chinese.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi posted a picture of Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh where the stand-off with China began last month and wrote,''We stand united against the Chinese invasion. Has China occupied Indian land.''

Earlier on Monday, firing a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked as to why China is "praising Mr Modi during this conflict".

"China killed our soldiers. China took our land. Then, why is China praising Mr Modi during this conflict," he asked on Twitter.

In his tweet, Gandhi tagged a news report that said the Chinese media has lauded Prime Minister Modi''s speech during an all-party meeting on the Ladakh situation.

Before this tweet, in another post, Gandhi shared Manmohan Singh''s statement on the ongoing Ladakh standoff with China, saying the former PM has given an important advice. Gandhi expressed hope that Modi would accept it "politely" in the interest of the country.

Gandhi has been attacking Modi over his statement on the Ladakh standoff with China and even accused him of "surrendering" Indian territory to the neighbouring country.