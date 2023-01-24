Ladakh, a simmering volcano

R C Ganjoo

The people of Ladakh seem to have grown ambitious after it was separated from J&K and given Union territory status and are now asking for a full-fledged Statehood. A series of agitations are on the cards in the coming days to press for the demand.

It took seven years for the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) when their Union territory (UT) demand trickled down to Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) at Leh in 1995. In 1989, the LBA suddenly became active, with a new chief Thupstan Chhewang taking over the reins. He was able to articulate the grievances of the people and play on their passions. The agitation began on July 7, 1989, the biggest in the country, for UT status. The LBA, which was spearheading the stir, had enough causes to fight for: the general neglect of the area, the restiveness of the people and their long-standing demand for scheduled tribe status for the region. But, unfortunately, the Kargil district was not in support of LBA initially. And when LAHDC was formed for both Leh and Kargil districts after eight years, Kargil was still reluctant to accept the hill council. So, LAHDC-Kargil was also established in 2003.

The total population of the Ladakh region is 2,74,289. As per the official census of 2011 and population data 2023, Buddhists are the majority of the 1,33,487 population in Leh district whereas in Kargil district Muslims have the majority at 1,40,802 and Buddhists have minority status at 14.29% of the population.

Today, the demand for UT status has increased to Statehood with the inclusion of the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019. Notably, both the districts Leh and Kargil have unanimously been demanding full-fledged Statehood, job policy, constitutional and land safeguard, and a separate Public Service Commission for the UT beside the separate Member of Parliament seats for twin districts of Leh and Kargil.

Sonam Wangchuk, the man who inspired Bollywood's super hit movie '3 Idiots' that motivated millions of countrymen to think positively, Magsaysay award winner, motivational speaker, engineer, innovator and education reformist, has innovated a unique way to join the ongoing struggle in Ladakh. Wangchuk will sit on fast at Khardungla (18,000 ft, minus 40° C) for five days starting on Republic Day. While contacted, Wangchuk said, "My five-day fast starting on Republic Day in support of Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule and save the glaciers will be symbolic and if the government fails to convene the meeting as early as possible of the stakeholder, then I will continue my fast unto death."

According to him, the demand of UT was with legislative powers like Pondicherry at the initial stage. But it was delayed till the then State of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two UTs. The demand for Statehood had not have risen now if at the time of granting UT to Ladakh was covered under the Sixth Schedule, he explained. Besides climate, Ladakh is important strategically and the people of Ladakh have fought with China and Pakistan in different wars since 1948, says Wangchuk.

Queerly, the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A forced the right-thinking and constructive people to end their differences and fight unitedly to save the Ladakh region. The leaders belong to Leh Apex Body (LAB) headed by Thupstan Chhewang and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) - two frontline groups now spearheading the struggle for all major demands after bringing an end to their differences between two districts for the last more than six decades. Under LAB, they have Anjuman Imamia Leh, Anjuman Moin-ul Islam Leh, Christen Association, All Ladakh Gonpa Association, Aam Aadmi Party, Congress and BSP organizations.

According to Chering Dorjay Lakruk, former minister, LAB leader and senior vice-president of Ladakh Buddhist Association, believed that the unity of Leh and Kargil districts would go a long way in fulfilling all major demands of Ladakh.

The BJP, which rules Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh, has stayed away from the agitational programme in Ladakh. The BJP has distanced itself from the LAB as well as KDA on the ground that the grant of Union territory was a major demand of Ladakhis, which was accepted by the Union government on August 5, 2019. Of the next action plan, the KDA co-chairpersons Qamar Ali Akhoon and Asgar Ali Karbalai will move to Jantar Mantar, Delhi, in the third week of February and will spread the agitation from village to block and district levels across the UT of Ladakh. "They will also go for strikes if their demands are not met," said Asgar Ali Karbalai.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had constituted a 17-member high-powered committee, headed by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, to ensure the protection of land and employment for the people of Ladakh. It was also mandated to discuss measures to protect the region's unique culture and language taking into consideration its geographical location and its strategic importance.

Article 244 provides the Sixth Schedule for the formation of autonomous administrative divisions - Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) - that have some legislative, judicial, and administrative autonomy within a State. The Sixth Schedule contains special provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the four Northeastern States of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram.

