Lack of tolerance to criticism can lead to mistakes in policy making: Raghuram Rajan

By Shreya

New Delhi, Oct 01: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan in a hard-hitting blog has argued that a lack of tolerance towards the public as well as internal criticism can lead to mistakes in policymaking.

Rajan also said it is only criticism that prompts government to take period policy course correction.

"If every critic gets a phone call from a government functionary asking them to back off, or gets targeted by the ruling party's troll army, many will tone down their criticism," Rajan said.

The government will then live in a pleasant make-believe environment, until the harsh truth can no longer be denied," Rajan said while recalling the achievements of noted jurist and doyen of liberalism in India Nani Palkhivala.

People in the authority, he emphasised, have to tolerate criticism.

"Undoubtedly, some of the criticism, including in the press, is ill-informed, motivated, and descends into ad-hominem personal attacks. I have certainly had my share of those in past jobs. However, suppressing criticism is a sure fire recipe for policy mistakes," he said.

Rajan, who is currently a professor of finance at University of Chicago, said constant criticism allows period course correction to policy.

"Governments that suppress public criticism do themselves a gross disservice," he added.

Rajan's observations come in the backdrop of the Modi government removing Rathin Roy and Shamika Ravi from the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister as they were critical of the government's policies.

They had questioned the government's decision to borrow funds from overseas markets through sale of sovereign bonds.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)