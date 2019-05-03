Lack of intel led to Gadchiroli naxal attack

Mumbai, May 03: Maharashtra Director General of Police Subodh Jaiswal denied that there was any intelligence input regarding the Naxal attack in Gadchiroli district in which 16 persons including 15 policemen were killed Wednesday.

He, however, admitted that there were some lapses in operational procedures which led to the tragedy.

To a question by reporters here, he said the IED blast that killed the policemen and a civilian driver could be the handiwork of Korchi and Kurkheda Dalams of the Naxals operating in the area.

"We suffered a heavy loss, but this will not deter us from carrying out our operations. Operations will continue with full force," the state's top police officer said.

It will be ensured that such incidents do not occur again, he said.

He also pointed out that Lok Sabha election in the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli passed off without any glitch last month.

The driver of the private bus who died in the blast alongwith 15 policemen was also a martyr as any person who dies in a Naxal attack is martyr, the DGP said, adding a policy decision in this regard wil be taken soon.

Financial help has been given to the slain driver's family and further help will be extended under various schemes, Jaiswal said.

