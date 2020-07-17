LAC standoff: Rahul Gandhi releases new video explaining why China has chosen this particular time

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, July 17: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday released a video with a sombre tune which looked to explain the current geopolitics and the India-China stand-off.

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote,''Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics.''

In the video, with sombre funeral music in the background, a serious-looking Rahul Gandhi explained the current Galwan standoff.

Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable.



Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics. pic.twitter.com/XM6PXcRuFh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2020

Gandhi further said that India's relationship with Russia, US and the European Union had become 'transactional' while the Modi government had angered friendly neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

Talking about economic growth, Gandhi said that the unemployment was at an all-time high and that India's strength had become its weakness.

The video was interspersed with graphics and a sombre tone showing with a dark background.