India-China have agreement on disengagement at North, South Banks of Pangong Tso

New Delhi, Feb 11: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that both India and China have held military and diplomatic level talks since the past 9 months and this has led to the disengagement at Pangong Tso, which has been a major friction point for the past ten months.

The intention of was to restore peace and tranquility at the Line of Actual Control. Due to the steps taken by China, there has been disturbance to peace and tranquility along the LAC. The foreign minister has met with his counterpart and so have I, Singh said.

There was heavy deployment by the Chinese at the LAC and we too matched them. The Indian security forces have met with every challenge to the situation in Eastern Ladakh, Singh also said.

China has repeatedly made claims on various parts of Indian territory. This has never been acceptable to us, Singh said while adding that we are committed to maintaining a peaceful situation at the LAC. India always emphasised on maintaining bilateral ties.

We have told China that they should respect the LAC and also should not unilaterally take any decisions.

We have also maintained that we want peace, Singh said. We will not let an inch of land go, Singh also said. He also said that the security forces are ready to face any challenge.

China occupied 38,000 sq km after the 1962 war and 5,180 sq km, which was given illegally by Pakistan to China in Ladakh. At the Arunachal Pradesh border, China claims 90,000 sq km of Indian land. India has not accepted these unjustified demands. We have maintained that bilateral relations can prosper only if there are efforts from both sides, Singh further added.

He also said that is happy to announce that India has lost nothing in the dialogue with China. We have an agreement on disengagement on the North and South Banks of Pangong Tso. Our security forced have proven that they are ready to face any challenge to protect the sovereignty of the country, the Defence Minister also said.

Singh also said that China will keep its troops to the east of Finger 8 at the north bank of Pangong Tso, while India will keep its troops at its permanent base near Finger 3.

Singh also said that talks will continue until there is disengagement at all friction points, the Defence Minister also said.

Beijing on Wednesday said that India and China had begun synchronised and organised disengagement from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso. "The Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the southern and northern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake start synchronised and organised disengagement from February 10," Senior Colonel Wu Qian, China's defence spokesperson, said in a written statement.

There was however no official word from Delhi, following the statement. Singh's statement in the Upper House will give more clarity on the situation along the Line of Actual Control, where the two countries are engaged in a standoff since last May.

The last round of talks between the two countries lasted over 15 hours. The talks were aimed at diffusing tensions along the LAC.