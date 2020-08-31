LAC face-off: India thwarts China attempt to change status quo at Pangong Tso

Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Aug 31: In a fresh serious development along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Chinese army carried out provocative military movements in Pangong Tso, Ladakh to change status quo, the Indian Army has said.

The incident took place near the Pangong Tso lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30, the army said. The two sides are already engaged in a standoff in the area which witnessed skirmishes between the two sides on June 15.

"On the night of 29/30 August, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military & diplomatic engagements during an ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo," Col Anand tweeted.

"Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground.

"The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues," he added.

Last week, India had said that a complete disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh can be achieved only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions and also highlighted resolution of border incidents with China in the past through diplomacy.