Labour organizations claim participation of 20 crore workers against wrong labour policy

India

oi-Vinod Kumar Shukla

New Delhi, Jan 8: The two-day bandh call made by the different labour organisations of the country on January 8 and January 9, 2019 have claimed participation of 20 crore workers from the different sectors including government, organised and un-organised. Industrial units in the National Capital Region (NCR) are completely impacted with multiple rallies organised at different places.

There are presence of 5-10 thousand workers at different places in the industrial areas of the NCR. The Bandh is called by around 10 labour organisations. The police is trying to stop them but rallies are happening. Sidheshwar Prashad Shukla, secretary, CITU of Delhi state, told Oneindia, "Huge number of people coming out to participate in these rallies against the oppressive labour policies of the Central government led by Narendra Modi. There are around 20 crore workers participating in this two-day bandh across the country."

There is a big show planned in Delhi with workers organisations rallies at different places. Shukla said, "Not only today but tomorrow also this will be organised and government employees will take to the street to protest against the government policies. We will organise march from different locations in Delhi like Jantar Mantar, Ramlila Maidan, Mandi House and many other places. Workers of NDMC, MCD and other such organisations will also participate in it."

"Since the government has issued ESMA, so DTC employees have been spared from participating and also Mother Dairy employees. But rest of the workers are part of the strike. But these workers will be on job by tying black badges on their hands. But they are party of the protest," added CITU state secretary.