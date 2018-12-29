Labour organisations to go on strike on January 8-9 to put pressure of government

New Delhi, Dec 29: After bank strikes in the country on December 26, 2018, lakhs of workers from different sectors are planning to go on strike for two days from January 8 to January 9. After this strike, thousands workers in the defence production units of the country will go on a three-day strike from January 23 to January 25, 2019.

Labour organisations said that the strike on January 8-9 is called by 10 most important labour organisations of the country except Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliated Bharatiya Majdoor Sangh (BMS).

They accused that the government is continuously taking dangerous decision against laborers and they are not even being consulted for anything. Labour organisations are saying that the Prime Minister has promised to take them along. Trade Union Act and Social Security Act are being prepared indiscriminately for which there is an anger among labour unions.

The labour union are in great pain that the government did not pay any heed to their 12-point demand in which inflation, employment and more minimum pension was included. In this strike laborers from every sector will participate. Work of banks and insurance companies will be affected for two more days.

Workers of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), coal mines and dock workers too will join this strike. Every group is joining hands to make this strike a success. Political organisations feel that strike of laborers against the Modi government will help them in 2019 Lok Sabha elections so they are supporting this strike.

The meeting of 10 labour organisations held at the office of Hind Majdoor Sabha which was was joined by INTUC chief G Sanjeeva Reddy, AINTAC general secretary Amarjeet Kaur, SITU general secretary Tapan Sen and HMS general secretary H S Sidhu.

HMS general secretary Sidhu said that in the last nation-wide strike around 20 crore laborers had joined the bandh and this time round the number will be even more. Labour organisations to hold a huge rally in Delhi on January 9, 2019.