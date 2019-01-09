Labour organisations claim two-day strike a big success with its impact over 30 lakh in NCR

India

New Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 9: Two-day country-wide labourers' strike has affected the normal life across the country and around 25 to 30 lakh people in the National Capital Region have been directly or indirectly impacted by this strike. Besides big rallies in the industrial areas, a big march by labourers was organised in Delhi from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar.

Sidheshwar Prashad Shukla, secretary, CITU of Delhi state, told Oneindia, "Many Delhi government employees including Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Municipal Corporation, NDMC and workers of many other organisations participated in the strike. Labourers from the construction work and street vendors to participated in it. They all marched from Madhi House to Jantar Mantar in support of this strike."

There are many issues for which the strike was called in. Sector wise issues can be discussed but some issues are common for all. The issue of minimum wages announced at Rs 14000 is not implemented. This is not implemented in the city despite the fact that the Supreme Court of India has ruled for it. Its implementation is a big issue. "We are demanding Rs 18000 wage for labourers but even Rs 14000 minimum wages in not implemented," said Shukls.

From central government to contract employees everyone participated in the rally. The centre's announcement of Rs 21,000 minimum wages is also waiting to be implemented. "The process of renewal and registration in construction work and its benefits to be given to labourers. This was also a big issue in this strike," said the CITU secretary.

The government is planning to scrap DOCW Act. "We also protested that this law must remain to benefit laborers. There is a long list of issues from different sectors. Old pension scheme must also be reinstated, women workers must be given similar wages. All these issue were the main issue and today was the second day of the strike with the involvement of 20 crore workers in it," added Shukla.