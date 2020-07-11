Lab made antibody trials show promise against COVID-19

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 11: A lab made cocktail of antibodies, has entered the late stage clinical trials in the United States. This would now evaluate the ability to prevent and treat COVID-19.

The US biotechnology firm Regeneron announced that it was starting its Phase 3 experimental monoclonal antibody cocktail REGN-COV2 in collaboration with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

REGN-COV2 has also moved into the Phase 2/3 portion of two adaptive Phase 1/2/3 trials testing the cocktail's ability to treat hospitalised and non-hospitalised (ambulatory) patients with Covid-19. These trials will involve 1,850 hospitalised patients and 1,050 ambulatory patients at 150 sites in the US, Brazil, Mexico and Chile. The preliminary data expected later this summer, a release from the company said.

"We are running simultaneous adaptive trials in order to move as quickly as possible to provide a potential solution to prevent and treat Covid-19 infections, even in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic," Dr George D. Yancopoulos, co-founder, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron, said.