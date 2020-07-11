  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Vikas Dubey
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lab made antibody trials show promise against COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 11: A lab made cocktail of antibodies, has entered the late stage clinical trials in the United States. This would now evaluate the ability to prevent and treat COVID-19.

    Lab made antibody trials show promise against COVID-19

    The US biotechnology firm Regeneron announced that it was starting its Phase 3 experimental monoclonal antibody cocktail REGN-COV2 in collaboration with the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

    Coronavirus Vaccine: Cipla's remdesivir Cipremi launched in India, lowest priced drug for COVID-19

      J&K: Pakistani infiltration attempt foiled, 2 terrorists eliminated | Oneindia News

      REGN-COV2 has also moved into the Phase 2/3 portion of two adaptive Phase 1/2/3 trials testing the cocktail's ability to treat hospitalised and non-hospitalised (ambulatory) patients with Covid-19. These trials will involve 1,850 hospitalised patients and 1,050 ambulatory patients at 150 sites in the US, Brazil, Mexico and Chile. The preliminary data expected later this summer, a release from the company said.

      "We are running simultaneous adaptive trials in order to move as quickly as possible to provide a potential solution to prevent and treat Covid-19 infections, even in the midst of an ongoing global pandemic," Dr George D. Yancopoulos, co-founder, president and chief scientific officer of Regeneron, said.

      More CORONAVIRUS News

      Read more about:

      coronavirus

      Story first published: Saturday, July 11, 2020, 9:18 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 11, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue