‘L-G Baijal’s orders to be implemented’: Kejriwal on hospitals row

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, June 10: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's decision to not reserve hospitals exclusively for Delhi residents for Covid-19 treatment will be followed in "letter and spirit".

"L-G's directives will be implemented in letter and spirit, this is not the time for disagreements or arguments," said Kejriwal on Lieutenant General over-ruling Delhi cabinet's decision of reserving hospitals for resident.

On Monday, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, who represents the centre, cancelled the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's decision to reserve hospitals except those run by the centre for residents of Delhi.

Delhi will need 1.5 lakh beds by July 31 once people start coming to the city for treatment from other states, Kejriwal said.

He said that out of the 1.5 lakh beds, it is estimated that 80,000 beds will be required for Delhiites.

"We have a big challenge ahead. We all have to fight against COVID-19 together," the chief minister said.

The AAP government will try to make arrangements to provide treatment to all, he said, asking people to make the fight against the novel coronavirus a mass movement.

So far, 31,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi and of these, 18,000 cases are active.