    Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi: Cong mocks Smriti Irani over education qualification

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the issue of politicisation of the armed forces and Smriti Irani's qualifications.

    Union Minister Smriti Irani

    "A new serial is going to come which is titled Kyunki Mantri Bhi Kabhi Graduate Thi," Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said in reference to Smriti Irani-starrer 'Kyunki Saan Bhi Kabhi Bahun Thi' on Friday (April 12).

    In her affidavit filed during her nomination, Smriti Irani, who is contesting against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, said she passed secondary school examination in 1991 and senior secondary school examination in 1993.

    Smriti Irani has assets over Rs 4.71 crore

    Smriti Irani declared that she did not complete her Bachelor of Commerce- a three-year degree course - from Delhi University's School of Open Learning in 1994.

    Listing all the instances in which the BJP leaders have used the armed forces in their poll pitch, Chaturvedi said, "Political parties using armed forces is wrong."

    In 2004 elections, Irani had declared that she had a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree. "BA 1996 Delhi University (School of Correspondence)", she had written in the column which seeks details of university education and the year in which the course was completed.

    Irani had also said at a media event in August 2014 that she has a degree from the prestigious Yale University in the US.

