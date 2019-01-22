KVS warns candidates against callers demanding money for recruitment, approaches police

India

pti-PTI

By Pti

New Delhi, Jan 22: The organisation that manages Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country has approached the Delhi Police against unscrupulous callers demanding money for recruitment from candidates appearing for interviews.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has asked the candidates to guard against such calls and report such cases to either police or them.

"We have received several complaints from the candidates shortlisted for interview for various posts including PGT, TGT, PRT (Music) and librarian that unscrupulous callers have been demanding money from them for facilitating recruitment," a senior official of the Sangathan said. "All the candidates shortlisted for interview are, therefore, informed that they should remain alert and vigilant and not fall into the trap of such unscrupulous callers.

In case the candidates receive any such call, then they should immediately inform the KVS or the nearest police station," he added. The KVS has filed a complaint with police and told the candidates that "if they fall prey to any such fraudulent call, then he or she will be responsible for their conduct".

