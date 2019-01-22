  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    KVS warns candidates against callers demanding money for recruitment, approaches police

    By Pti
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 22: The organisation that manages Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country has approached the Delhi Police against unscrupulous callers demanding money for recruitment from candidates appearing for interviews.

    KVS warns candidates against callers demanding money for recruitment, approaches police

    The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has asked the candidates to guard against such calls and report such cases to either police or them.

    "We have received several complaints from the candidates shortlisted for interview for various posts including PGT, TGT, PRT (Music) and librarian that unscrupulous callers have been demanding money from them for facilitating recruitment," a senior official of the Sangathan said. "All the candidates shortlisted for interview are, therefore, informed that they should remain alert and vigilant and not fall into the trap of such unscrupulous callers.

    In case the candidates receive any such call, then they should immediately inform the KVS or the nearest police station," he added. The KVS has filed a complaint with police and told the candidates that "if they fall prey to any such fraudulent call, then he or she will be responsible for their conduct".

    PTI

    Read more about:

    kendriya vidyalaya delhi police candidates

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue