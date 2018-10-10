KVS Recruitment 2018: Schedule, eligibility and how to apply

New Delhi, Oct 10: The KVS Recruitment 2018 details are here. The examination for Primary Teacher, TGT, PRT is scheduled to be held on December 22, and for PGT, TGT, Librarian, it will be on December 23.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the schedule for the KVS recruitment 2018 for examinations for the positions of principal, vice-principal, PGT, TGT, Librarian, other posts through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE). The examination for the primary teacher, TGT, PRT is scheduled to be held on December 22, and for PGT, TGT, Librarian, it will be on December 23. The Principal, Vice Principal examination will be held on November 3, 2018.

KVS recruitment 2018: Exam schedule

Primary Teacher, TGT, PRT: December 22, 2018

PGT, TGT, Librarian: December 23

Principal, Vice Principal: November 3

KVS recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 8000

Designation:

Principal

Vice Principal

PGT - Hindi, English, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, History, Geography, Economics

TGT - Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science/Biology, Mathematics, Social Science

Librarian

PRT

KVS recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Principal : Aspirants should be PRT with at least five years of regular service in KVS.

: Aspirants should be PRT with at least five years of regular service in KVS. Vice Principal : Aspirants should have pursued post graduation/should be holding a master's degree. They should possess five years of PGT experience

: Aspirants should have pursued post graduation/should be holding a master's degree. They should possess five years of PGT experience PGT : Aspirants should have pursued post graduation/should be holding a master's degree. They should have been TGT with three years of regular service in KVS with 50 per cent marks and above in the subject concerned in MA/M Sc.

: Aspirants should have pursued post graduation/should be holding a master's degree. They should have been TGT with three years of regular service in KVS with 50 per cent marks and above in the subject concerned in MA/M Sc. TGT: Aspirants should have studied the relevant subject he/she is applying for.