For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
KVS PGT TGT result 2019: Check interview schedule here
India
New Delhi, Jan 29: Now that the KVS PGT TGT result 2019 have been declared, you can check the interview schedule. The results are available on the official website.
The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had released the result of the PRT TGT exam on Monday. The KVS also released the interview list on the basis of cut-off marks. The schedule for the interview is available on kvssangathan.nic.in.
How to check KVS PGT TGT result 2019:
- Go to kvssangathan.nic.in
- Click on the list of shortlisted candidates for interview
- Your name will roll number will appear
- Download result
- Take a printout
KVS PGT TGT result 2019: Check interview schedule
- PGT-Hindi- February 11- Lucknow
- PGT-Commerce- February 12- Lucknow
- PGT- Physics- February 11 and 12- Gurugram
- PGT Maths- February 12- Gurugram
- PGT Chemistry- February 11 and 12- Bhopal
- PGT Biology- February 11- Bhopal
- PGT Geography- February 11- Jaipur
- PGT Economics- February 11 and 12- Delhi
- PGT Computer Science- February 11 and 12- Hyderabad
- PGT English- February 11- Mumbai
- TGT (P&HE)- February 11 and 12- Naida
- TGT (A&E)- February 12 and 13- Noida
- TGT (WET)- February 13 and 14- Noida