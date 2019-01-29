KVS PGT TGT result 2019: Check interview schedule here

New Delhi, Jan 29: Now that the KVS PGT TGT result 2019 have been declared, you can check the interview schedule. The results are available on the official website.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had released the result of the PRT TGT exam on Monday. The KVS also released the interview list on the basis of cut-off marks. The schedule for the interview is available on kvssangathan.nic.in.

How to check KVS PGT TGT result 2019:

Go to kvssangathan.nic.in

Click on the list of shortlisted candidates for interview

Your name will roll number will appear

Download result

Take a printout

PGT-Hindi- February 11- Lucknow

PGT-Commerce- February 12- Lucknow

PGT- Physics- February 11 and 12- Gurugram

PGT Maths- February 12- Gurugram

PGT Chemistry- February 11 and 12- Bhopal

PGT Biology- February 11- Bhopal

PGT Geography- February 11- Jaipur

PGT Economics- February 11 and 12- Delhi

PGT Computer Science- February 11 and 12- Hyderabad

PGT English- February 11- Mumbai

TGT (P&HE)- February 11 and 12- Naida

TGT (A&E)- February 12 and 13- Noida

TGT (WET)- February 13 and 14- Noida