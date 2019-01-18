  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    KVS PGT TGT Result 2018 to be declared soon

    By Smriti Pathak
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: The KVS PGT TGT Result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    KVS PGT TGT Result 2018 to be declared soon

    The examination for PGTs, TGTs, TGT (Misc. Category) and PRT posts was held on December 23 and 23, 2018. The exam was conducted in three shifts - morning, afternoon and evening. The answer keys for same were released on January 11, 2019.

    The candidates who qualify the written exam would be called for Personal Interview round. The date of the interview would be notified on the official website of the KVS.

    KVS is conducting this recruitment drive to fill in 8339 vacancies for the posts of PRT, PGT, TGT, Librarian, Principal and Vice Principal. The results once declared will be available on kvsangathan.nic.in.

    Read more about:

    results recruitment kendriya vidyalaya

    Story first published: Friday, January 18, 2019, 6:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue