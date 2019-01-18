KVS PGT TGT Result 2018 to be declared soon

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

New Delhi, Jan 18: The KVS PGT TGT Result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The examination for PGTs, TGTs, TGT (Misc. Category) and PRT posts was held on December 23 and 23, 2018. The exam was conducted in three shifts - morning, afternoon and evening. The answer keys for same were released on January 11, 2019.

The candidates who qualify the written exam would be called for Personal Interview round. The date of the interview would be notified on the official website of the KVS.

KVS is conducting this recruitment drive to fill in 8339 vacancies for the posts of PRT, PGT, TGT, Librarian, Principal and Vice Principal. The results once declared will be available on kvsangathan.nic.in.