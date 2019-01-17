  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    KVS PGT, TGT 2018 exam results to be declared anytime soon: How to check

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 17: The Kendriya Vidyalaya PGT, TGT and other related recruitment exam results will be announced soon on its official website. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS has recently completed the answer key challenge for the recruitment exam held for the posts of PGTs, TGTs, TGT and PRT in KVs across country.

    KVS PGT, TGT 2018 exam results to be declared anytime soon: How to check

    The candidates can check the answer key on the official website of the organisation as it was announced last week. The recruitment examination for the post of PGTs, TGTs, TGT and PRT conducted by the sangathan on December 22, 2018 and December 23, 2018.

    KVS had released the Answer Keys and candidates' OMR Sheets last week on 11th January 2019. Objections were invited from the candidates till 14th January 2019 against the answer keys. Candidates who will qualify the Written Examination will become eligible to appear for the Interview round.

    Candidates who had appeared for the KVS PGT, TGT Recruitment 2018 Written Exam must keep a close tab on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in to check their result once its declared by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

    KVS Result 2018: How to check

    • Go to the official website of KVS, kvsangathan.nic.in
    • Click on the result link provided on the homepage's "Announcements" section
    • On next page, enter your registration number, password and the captcha given there.
    • Submit the details and check your KVS result from next page.

    Read more about:

    results recruitment kendriya vidyalaya

    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 14:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue