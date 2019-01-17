KVS PGT, TGT 2018 exam results to be declared anytime soon: How to check

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 17: The Kendriya Vidyalaya PGT, TGT and other related recruitment exam results will be announced soon on its official website. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan or KVS has recently completed the answer key challenge for the recruitment exam held for the posts of PGTs, TGTs, TGT and PRT in KVs across country.

The candidates can check the answer key on the official website of the organisation as it was announced last week. The recruitment examination for the post of PGTs, TGTs, TGT and PRT conducted by the sangathan on December 22, 2018 and December 23, 2018.

KVS had released the Answer Keys and candidates' OMR Sheets last week on 11th January 2019. Objections were invited from the candidates till 14th January 2019 against the answer keys. Candidates who will qualify the Written Examination will become eligible to appear for the Interview round.

Candidates who had appeared for the KVS PGT, TGT Recruitment 2018 Written Exam must keep a close tab on the official website kvsangathan.nic.in to check their result once its declared by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan.

KVS Result 2018: How to check

Go to the official website of KVS, kvsangathan.nic.in

Click on the result link provided on the homepage's "Announcements" section

On next page, enter your registration number, password and the captcha given there.

Submit the details and check your KVS result from next page.