KVS interview list for north eastern zone: Check all details here

The KVS or Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has released the interview list for the northeastern zone teacher recruitment. You can now check the candidature for the interview round.

The list has been released for the posts of TGT, PGT and PRT. The interview will begin on 26 March 2018 at selected venues.

Details of the interview along with the list, date, venue are available online at kvsangathan.nic.in.

Out of the total number of posts, 220 are for a primary teacher (PRT; Group B) and 144 for a Trained Graduate teacher (TGT; Group B).

'The result of the written test held on 16 and 17 December 2017 will be uploaded on the website of the KVS after declaring the final result,' the official update reads.

'The list of candidates shortlisted for interview, venue of the interview, date of interview is available on KVS website. The shortlisted candidates may download their letter of the interview and other relevant documents i.e. Bio-Data, NOC Certificate and OBC certificate etc. from KVS website under Employment Notice/Interview Notice. The web link for downloading the interview letter will be available on KVS website very soon. Request for change of interview venue will not be entertained,' the update also says.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.