KVS admission: KV admission online application date; KV admission advertisement soon

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Feb 27: KVS admission notification for the admission to Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) schools for academic year 2019-20 has already been released and the online application for KV admission would begin from March 1, 2019. The registration for KV admission will begin from March 1 and close on March 19.

KV admission official advertisement announcing the beginning of KV application process would be out in a day or two on Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan's (KVS) official website www.kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click here to download the official KVS admission schedule for 2019-20 in PDF format which was released on February 2.

Please note that the admission process would begin only after the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan (KVS) comes out with official advertisement calling for application. As per the February 2, 2019, notification about KV admission, the advertisement would be out in the last week of February.

Kendriya Vidyalaya or KV admission process:

There are two types of admissions, one for Class I and other for Class II onwards excluding Class XI admission.

KVS will release the list of provisionally selected candidates for Class I on March 26 and the second and third list will release on April 9 and April 23, respectively. The merit list will be published only if seats remain vacant after the release of the first merit list.

The KV registrations for admission to Class II onwards, except Class XI, which is subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class will begin from April 2nd and last up to April 9th till 4 pm. The list of selected candidates in Class II onwards admissions will be declared on April 12th, 2019.

Students who seek admission to class 11 should register online within 10 days after the declaration of board results. The last date for class 11 admission is July 7, 2019.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) is a summation of 1093 central government schools affiliated to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) of the Government of India. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan oversees the functioning of all KVS schools in India.

Steps to apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya admission 2019-20:

Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan www.kvsangathan.nic.in .

. Click on Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Form 2019 link (Available afterMarch 1).

Choose your class

Fill the application form with valid details

Upload photo & signature

Click on submission

Take the printout of application form

Attach required documents

Submit it to the campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya