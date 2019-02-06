KV admission process to begin from Mar 1; KVS admission 2019-20 notification released

New Delhi, Feb 6: KV admission process for the academic year 2019-20 will begin from March 1, 2019. KVS admission 2019-20 notification, which has the entire schedule for admission to Kendriya Vidyalayas, has been released on Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan's official website www.kvsangathan.nic.in.

The official advertisement about Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) admission 2019-20 will come out in the last week of February. The registration will begin from March 1 and will close on March 19.

KVS admission 2019-20 notification is available for download in the pdf format on www.kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click here to view KVS admission 2019-20 schedule.

There are two types of admissions, one for Class I and other for Class II onwards excluding Class XI admission.

KVS will release the list of provisionally selected candidates for Class I on March 26 and the second and third list will release on April 9 and April 23, respectively. The merit list will be published only if seats remain vacant after the release of the first merit list.

The registrations for the Class II onwards, except Class XI, which is subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class will begin from April 2nd and last up to April 9th till 4 pm. The list of selected candidates in Class II onwards admissions will be declared on April 12th, 2019.

Students who seek admission to class 11 should register online within 10 days after the declaration of board results. The last date for class 11 admission is July 7, 2019.

Kendriya Vidyalaya is a summation of 1093 central government schools affiliated to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) of the Government of India. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan oversees the functioning of all KVS schools in India.

KV admission 2019-20 steps:

Visit the official website of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan www.kvsangathan.nic.in .

. Click on Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission Form 2019 link

Choose your class

Fill the application form with valid details

Upload photo & signature

Click on submission

Take the printout of application form

Attached required documents

Submit it to the campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya