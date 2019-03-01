KV admission 2019 for class 1 begins; Online application form available on KVS site

India

oi-Vikas SV

New Delhi, Mar 1: KV admission process or the admission into Kendriya Vidyalaya school for academic year 2019-20 has begun. KVS official website released the online application form for KV admission to class 1 today (March 1).

KVS Class 1st admission online form is now available and the last date to submit online application for admission in Std 1 is 19 March 2019.

KV online application form for admission to class1: Click Here

Instructions to apply for KV admissions: Click Here

Steps to apply for KV class 1/standard 1 admission:

Click here to go to registration page.

to go to registration page. Now click on New Registration.

Read all the instructions and agree that you have read by putting a check mark at the bottom of the page.

Click on proceed.

New Registration page wil appear. Fill it and register.

Using the new registration credentials fill the application form

Submit

Take printout of acknowledgement.

Kendriya Vidyalaya/ KV admission notification:

KV admission official advertisement announcing the beginning of KV application process would be out in a day or two on Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan's (KVS) official website www.kvsangathan.nic.in.

Click here to download the official KVS admission schedule for 2019-20 in PDF format which was released on February 2.

Kendriya Vidyalaya or KV admission process: KV admission important dates

There are two types of admissions, one for Class I and other for Class II onwards excluding Class XI admission.

KVS will release the list of provisionally selected candidates for Class I on March 26 and the second and third list will release on April 9 and April 23, respectively.

The merit list will be published only if seats remain vacant after the release of the first merit list.

The KV registrations for admission to Class II onwards, except Class XI, which is subject to availability of vacancies in a particular class will begin from April 2nd and last up to April 9th till 4 pm.

The list of selected candidates in Class II onwards admissions will be declared on April 12th, 2019.

Students who seek admission to class 11 should register online within 10 days after the declaration of board results.

The last date for class 11 admission is July 7, 2019.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) is a summation of 1093 central government schools affiliated to the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) of the Government of India. The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan oversees the functioning of all KVS schools in India.