Kupwara encounter: 'Four terrorists killed are of foreign origin', says J&K police

Jammu and Kashmir police Thursday said all the four terrorists killed in the Kupwara encounter are of foreign origin, prima facie appears to be related to Lashkar-e-taiba (LeT).

SP Pani, IGP Kashmir, said, "Operation is at controlling stage, searches are underway at some places. We have recovered arms and ammunition in large quantity, all those killed are foreign terrorists. Prima facie it appears they are related to LeT. "

The nearly 48-hour gunbattle occurred in the dense Kupwara forest in north Kashmir ended on Wednesday night, with five security personnel, including three Army jawans and two policemen, dead and an equal number of terrorists killed, police said.

The encounter has highlighted gaps in the Army's vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) as the group of militants had managed to sneak in nearly 8 kms after crossing two ridges of the Shamsabari mountain range, reports PTI.

The militants had met their "reception party" (overground workers and militants already present in the Valley) after crossing the LoC and were proceeding towards Kupwara town when they were spotted by police personnel, the officials told PTI.

(With agency inputs)

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day