    Kupwara: 4 security personnel martyred in encounter with terrorists

    Kupwara, Mar 01: At least four security personnel, including a CRPF Inspector, have been martyred in encounter with terrorists in Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

    Kupwara: 4 security personnel martyred in encounter with terrorists (Representative image)
    According to NDTV report, an Inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a jawan and two policemen of the J&K Police died after firing resumed during an anti-terrorism operation.

    According to reports, when a joint search team of police, CRPF and Army went to retrieve the militant bodies amid a lull, one of the two militants, earlier believed to be dead stood up and fired indiscriminately leading to injuries to CRPF Inspector, a policeman and five government forces personnel including army men who were later on shifted to hospital.

    The encounter broke out during midnight after a joint team of army's 22 RR, 92 Battalion CRPF and SOG launched a cordon-and-search operation at Khanan Babagund in Langate.

