Kunal Kamra banned by Vistara for heckling TV anchor

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Mar 14: Full-service carrier Vistara barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from taking its flights till April 27, an airline official said. The decision was taken after Kamra was found "guilty" for alleged misbehaviour by an internal committee of IndiGo.

The ban on Kamra comes into effect immediately, said the official.

On January 28, Kamra was banned by IndiGo from flying with the airline for six months for allegedly heckling a private TV news anchor. The ban period was later reduced to three months.

As per norms, any allegation of misbehaviour mid-air by passengers has to be investigated by an internal committee set up by the carrier concerned.

Soon after IndiGo's ban, others carriers such Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet had also announced travel restrictions on Kamra. At that time, Vistara had not banned him from travelling on its flights.