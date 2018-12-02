Kumbh: UP govt bans all marriages in Allahabad between Jan and March 2019

Lucknow, Dec 2: The Uttar Pradesh Government have urged local residents by the district administration to postpone weddings or shift the venue due to the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj between January and March.

The district administration has sent copies of the order to all wedding hall owners and hoteliers, instructing them to cancel all wedding bookings during the specified time.

As per the advisory, the owners of banquets halls, hotels and community centres have been asked to cancel the bookings done earlier and avoid new bookings for a day before and after the 'Kumbh snaan', which will be held between January and March, next year. The order copies have been circulated by the district administration to all local wedding hall owners and hoteliers.

However, the advisory has put people, who had made advance payments for guest houses, function lawns and caterers, in a quandary. While some are changing the dates, many are weighing the option of changing the venue to adjoining districts.