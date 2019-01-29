Kumbh Mela: In a first, Yogi Adityanath holds UP cabinet meet in Prayagraj

India

oi-Deepika S

Prayagraj, Jan 29: In a first, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a cabinet meeting at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj today. The ministers are scheduled to watch the Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri at a special screening in a mobile theatre after the meeting and then take a dip at Sangam.

The move is the latest among a series of measures by the Chief Minister to promote Kumbh Mela, which is among the world's largest religious gatherings, at Prayagraj.

The state sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha and the BJP has been insisting that it will better its record of 71 seats that it won in 2014.

In 2014 the NDA won 73 of the 80 seats, and the BJP won a state election here handsomely in 2017. However, the saffron party has fared poorly in Uttar Pradesh bypolls since then.

This year, the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have announced that they will contest 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress is not part of the alliance -- but the four seats the SP and the BSP will not contest include Amethi and Raebareli, the Lok Sabha seats of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party expects the Kumbh mela to boost the BJP's campaign in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections due by May.

Announcements mady by Yogi Adityanath

A Ganga Express Way will be constructed. The express way will connect western Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj.

The 90-km long Gorakhpur Link on the Purvanchal Express way has also been approved.

The cabinet has decided to exempt 'Uri' movie from state GST. This film will instil a feeling of nationalism in the youth and the citizens of the country," Adityanath said.

The state cabinet has also approved the construction of the Bundelkhand Express.

The state cabinet welcomed the Centre's decision to file petition in the Supreme Court for the release of excess land acquired around the disputed site in Ayodhya and be handed over to the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas.