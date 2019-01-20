Kumbh Mela: Hi-tech huts with modern gadget set up in Parmarth Niketan for saints, seers

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Prayagraj, Jan 20: Hi-Tech Huts equipped with modern gadgets like water heaters and other items, set up in Parmarth Niketan at Kumbh Mela 2019 for Hindu saints and seers. The 55-day long grand event has started on January 15 and will end on March 4.

Meanwhile, Taking care of the convenience and security of crores of pilgrims coming to the Kumbh fair, the temporary hospital built on the Sangam beach is the center of attraction in the arrangements made by the Yogi Government in Prayagraj.

As per the officials, Kumbh Mela is getting such branding for the first time. Up until now there was no special arrangement made for the sadhus in the fair. But now, tents are being built for the tourists as guests of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas are also expected.

Prayagraj: 300 hi-tech huts equipped with modern gadgets have been set up in Vedic Tent City at #KumbhMela2019 for Hindu saints, devotees and visitors. Categorised into 'Narmada Kuti', 'Sabarmati Kuti' and 'Saraswati Kuti', the tent city also has an open restaurant. pic.twitter.com/J8GsIuISSJ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 20, 2019

The 2019 Kumbh Mela is spread over in 3, 200 hectares of land, about 700 hectares more in the comparison of 2013 Maha Kumbh. The Kumbh Mela is the largest human congregation in the world, with millions of pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.