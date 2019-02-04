Kumbh Mela: Devotees take holy dip on 'Mauni Amavasya'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Pryagraj, Feb 04: Lakhs of devotees are at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj for the second 'Shahi Snan' or auspicious dip on 'Mauni Amavasya'.

According to news agency ANI, lakhs of devotees started arriving at the Kumbh Nagar from Sunday and the entire place bustled with frantic activity as men, women, old and young, seers, religious leaders, and spiritual gurus led their disciples into the third royal bathing of Kumbh this year.

Heavy security arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no untoward incident.

The Kumbh Mela administration said that adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the Kumbh Nagar not only to ensure that no subversive element slipped into the crowd but also to guide the thronging millions and ensure their safety as they go to the river to take a dip.

The Kumbh witnesses a total of three 'Shahi Snans', the first of which took place on Makar Sankranti on January 15, when the Mela started, the second is on Mauni Amavasya and the last one is on February 10, that is, Basant Panchmi. The Kumbh Mela comes to a close on March 4.