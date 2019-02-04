  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kumbh Mela: Devotees take holy dip on 'Mauni Amavasya'

    By
    |

    Pryagraj, Feb 04: Lakhs of devotees are at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj for the second 'Shahi Snan' or auspicious dip on 'Mauni Amavasya'.

    Kumbh Mela: Devotees take holy dip on Mauni Amavasya

    According to news agency ANI, lakhs of devotees started arriving at the Kumbh Nagar from Sunday and the entire place bustled with frantic activity as men, women, old and young, seers, religious leaders, and spiritual gurus led their disciples into the third royal bathing of Kumbh this year.

    Heavy security arrangements have been made to ensure that there is no untoward incident.

    The Kumbh Mela administration said that adequate security arrangements have been made in and around the Kumbh Nagar not only to ensure that no subversive element slipped into the crowd but also to guide the thronging millions and ensure their safety as they go to the river to take a dip.

    The Kumbh witnesses a total of three 'Shahi Snans', the first of which took place on Makar Sankranti on January 15, when the Mela started, the second is on Mauni Amavasya and the last one is on February 10, that is, Basant Panchmi. The Kumbh Mela comes to a close on March 4.

    Read more about:

    kumbh mela prayagraj

    Story first published: Monday, February 4, 2019, 12:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue