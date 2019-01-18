Kumbh Mela 2019: The holiest of Hindu pilgrimages

The Shahi Snan of Sadhus

A Sadhu blows a conch shell at Sangam on the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti during Kumbh Mela.

Also Read |Kumbh Mela 2019: Devotees take holy dip on Day 1; over 12 crore people to attend

As a part of the Shahi Snan, sadhus belonging to 13 akhadas take a dip in the holy rivers along the banks of River Ganga where the Kumbh Mela takes place.

Naga Sadhus

Naga Sadhus take holy dip on auspicious Makar Sankranti day during the Kumbh Mela. The order in which the akhadas perform the holy ritual by taking a dip in the river - the Ganges in case of the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela - is predetermined and according to the norms, no one is allowed to enter the holy river before the akhadas finish their Shahi Snans.

How are Kumbh dates determined

At any given place, the Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years. There is a difference of around 3 years between the Kumbh Melas at Haridwar and Nashik; the fairs at Nashik and Ujjain are celebrated in the same year or one year apart. The exact date is determined, following the Vikram Samvat calendar and the principles of Jyotisha, according to a combination of zodiac positions of the Jupiter, the Sun and the Moon.

Sadhus participate in religious procession 'Peshwai' ceremony

One of the major events of Kumbh Mela is the Peshwai Procession, which marks the arrival of the members of an akhara or sect of sadhus at the Kumbh Mela. The order of entering the water for bathing is fixed, with the Juna, the Niranjani and Mahanirvani akharas preceding. The major event of the festival is ritual bathing at the banks of the river in whichever town Kumbh Mela being held: Ganga in Haridwar, Godavari in Nasik, Kshipra in Ujjain and Sangam (confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati) in Prayagraj (Prayagraj).