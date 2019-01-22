  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kumbh Mela 2019: Now, water ambulances equipped with childbirth facility set up for pilgrims

    By
    |

    Prayagraj, Jan 22: The Kumbh Mela authorities have provided water ambulances for medical assistance in case of emergencies for visitors at one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

    Kumbh Mela 2019: Now, water ambulances equipped with childbirth facility set up for pilgrims

    The water ambulances at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2019 are equipped with intensive care units (ICUs), multi para monitors and nebulisers. The ambulances operated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also have facilities for child deliveries.

    Kumbh Mela is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years. The mega event, which began on January 15 and will continue till March 4 is being held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 4,200 crore for the 50-day Kumbh Mela this time, which makes it the mega pilgrimage perhaps the costliest ever. The money invested in 2019 is over thrice the budget of the Maha Kumbh in 2013.

    The event draws lakhs of pilgrims over the 50 auspicious days to bathe at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. This year, the Kumbh Mela is expected to generate a revenue of Rs 1.2 lakh crore for Uttar Pradesh, says apex industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

    Read more about:

    prayagraj kumbh mela ardh kumbh mela

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 1:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue