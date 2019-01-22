Kumbh Mela 2019: Now, water ambulances equipped with childbirth facility set up for pilgrims

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Prayagraj, Jan 22: The Kumbh Mela authorities have provided water ambulances for medical assistance in case of emergencies for visitors at one of the largest religious gatherings in the world.

The water ambulances at Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2019 are equipped with intensive care units (ICUs), multi para monitors and nebulisers. The ambulances operated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also have facilities for child deliveries.

Kumbh Mela is celebrated four times over a course of 12 years. The mega event, which began on January 15 and will continue till March 4 is being held in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. The Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 4,200 crore for the 50-day Kumbh Mela this time, which makes it the mega pilgrimage perhaps the costliest ever. The money invested in 2019 is over thrice the budget of the Maha Kumbh in 2013.

The event draws lakhs of pilgrims over the 50 auspicious days to bathe at the sacred confluence of the Ganga, the Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati. This year, the Kumbh Mela is expected to generate a revenue of Rs 1.2 lakh crore for Uttar Pradesh, says apex industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).