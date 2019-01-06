Kumbh Mela 2019 in Prayagraj: Important dates and all you need to know

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, Jan 6: The mystical Kumbh Mela, the "world's largest congregation of religious pilgrims" will be organised again from January 15, 2019, till March 4, 2019, in the city of Prayagraj.

The first known evidence of this mela can be found in 2000 years old accounts of Chinese traveller Xuanzang, and is still going on!

This Ardh Kumbh Mela is organised either Haridwar and Allahabad (now Prayagraj). The Purna Kumbh Mela is organised on a rotational basis in some of the Holiest places of the Hindu religion - on the banks of Shipra river in Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), the Ganges river in Haridwar (Uttarakhand), the Godavari river in Nashik (Maharashtra) and at Triveni Sangam or the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Prayagraj on Saturday said he reviewed the security arrangements of Ardh Kumbh Mela 2019, adding, an Integrated Command Centre has been established there to monitor the proceedings.

Kumbh Mela 2019: Important dates to keep in mind

Makar Sankranti on January 15: This day marks the beginning of donations at Kumbh Mela. This day marks the entry of the Sun in its next astronomical position as per the Hindu calendar.

Paush Purnima on 21 January: This day marks the unofficial beginning of Kumbh Mela. It is the 15th day in the month of Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar month Paush. Poornima refers to the rise of the full moon.

Mauni Amavasya: Maximum Kumbh Mela visitors take the holy dip on this day as on this date the planetary positions are considered to be the most favorable for bathing in the holy river. According to Hindu mythology, Rishabh Dev, considered as the first sage, broke his long vow of silence and bathed in the holy waters at Sangam.

Basant Panchami: As per Mythology, this day marks the arrival of Goddess of Knowledge Saraswati. Many people including Kalpavasis wear yellow colored clothes this day to mark the importance of Basant Panchami.

Maghi Purnima: This day draws a large number of believers to the holy banks owing to the belief that they will be guided to heaven in their heavenly form. The day is marked for the Hindu belief that Hindu god Gandharva travels from the heavens to Sangam.

Mahashivratri: This day holds special significance for the believers of Lord Shankar. The day is symbolic of the last holy bath of the Kalpvasis. As per mythology, this day is awaited in the heavens as well.