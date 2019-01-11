Kumbh Mela 2019: Airboat service from Varanasi to Prayagraj from Jan 26

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Prayagraj, Jan 11: The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to launch an airboat service from Varanasi to Prayagraj for the Kumbh Mela from January 26.

According to a PTI report, this will facilitate the tourists and devotees of the Kumbh Mela to travel with ease across the two cities. The airboat is a popular means of waterway transportation propelled by an aircraft-like rotor and powered by an aircraft or an automation engine.

Also Read | Kumbh Mela 2019: Prayagraj created as world's largest temporary city

According to the report, Gadkari said while addressing a workshop, that the airboat is the result of a technology by the Russian government. The airboat will have an engine of a vehicle and will be able to carry 16 people at one go. During the journey, it can cruise up to 80 kilometers per hour and requires a certain depth of only 10 centimeters. The airboat service between the waters of Varanasi to Prayagraj will begin from January 26.

The Kumbh Mela festival will begin in Prayagraj on January 15, 2019 and the country is gearing up to hold the world's largest spiritual gathering. The Ardh Kumbh Mela is held every year in rotation in four cities- Haridwar, Prayag, Nasik, and Ujjain. Gadkari also suggested that various civic body officials should utilize bio fuels for vehicles to be a testimony and lead an example. In the year 2017, the Minister had vowed to make possible waterway travel from Varanasi to Allahabad (now Prayagraj) before the 2019 Kumbh Mela.