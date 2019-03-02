  • search
    Kumbh attempts another Guinness record with 8000 handprints

    Mumbai, Mar 02: After making way into the Guinness Records by parading 500 special buses non-stop in Prayagraj, Kumbh Mela Authority added another feather to its cap with a painting of palm impressions of approximately 8000 people.

    Girls leave their hand impressions on a canvas as Kumbh Mela 2019 administration attempts to create a painting with palm impressions of approximately 8000 people for a world record, at a camp in Prayagraj, Friday, March 1, 2019. (PTI Photo)
    Girls leave their hand impressions on a canvas as Kumbh Mela 2019 administration attempts to create a painting with palm impressions of approximately 8000 people for a world record, at a camp in Prayagraj, Friday, March 1, 2019. (PTI Photo)

    Prayagraj Mela Authority, Government of Uttar Pradesh made Guinness World Record for the 'most contributions to a handprint painting on the theme of 'Jai Gange' in 8 hours' on Friday.

    According to TOI, the preparations for the Guinness record attempt started early Friday morning at Ganga auditorium at sector number 1 of the Mela ground. The participants started with putting their palms' impression on the huge canvas as early as 10am and were able to wrap up after eight hours. The earlier record for the largest number of people gathering to create a handprint painting was made in Yeouido Hangang Park in South Korea's Seoul on April 15, 2018.

    A day before India made its way into the Guinness Records by parading 500 special buses non-stop in Prayagraj on Thursday to break the record of the United Arab Emirates. Till date, Abu Dhabi held a record of running 390 buses in a parade.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 2, 2019, 11:54 [IST]
