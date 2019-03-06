Kumbh 2019 ends, Mauritius PM couldn't resist from taking dip in Ganga

Lucknow, Mar 06: With Maha Shivaratri 2019, the 49-day long long biggest religious congregation on earth at Prayagraj formally concluded on 5 March.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Prime Minister of Mauritius who came to India in 2013 went without taking a holy dip at Sangam due to the pollution, filth and foul smell that prevailed in the river.

Jugnauth took the holy dip at Kumbh on January 24 and wished for stronger relations with India. He was accompanied by his wife Kobita Jugnauth and led a 25-member delegation from Mauritius visiting Sangam, the Bade Hanuman temple and Kumbh's newly developed integrated command and control centre.

While addressing press-conference on the conclusion of the Kumbh Mela 2019 on Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath said Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth who visited Kumbh this time "could not stop himself and took a dip in the river". He said that the state of the river has improved significantly due to the efforts of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government and the state government.

He said that more than 3,200 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) witnessed the Kumbh Mela and for the first time Ambassadors from 70 countries came for Kumbh.

Although Kumbh 2019 completed with the last holy dip of Mahashivratri but lakhs of devotees are still coming to Prayagraj city for bathing in Sangam the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati.

Kumbh Mela is the largest human congregation in the world, pilgrims participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins. The 55-day long Kumbh Mela ended on March 4.