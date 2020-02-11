Kumaraswamy takes to Twitter to wish Arvind Kejriwal on outstanding victory

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Bengaluru, Feb 11: Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Tuesday congratulated the Aam Admi Party and its Chief Arvind Kejriwal for their performance in the Delhi assembly polls and said that people of the national capital have shown that "fascist ideology" will never win their hearts.

Calling Kejriwal as a leader who heralded development, Kumaraswamy said that people have taught a lesson for labelling him a "terrorist" and also upheld the necessity of a regional party.

Taking to Twitter, Kumaraswamy said, "Heartfelt congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty. People of Delhi have showed that "fascist ideology" will never win their hearts."

Delhi Election Result 2020: AAP heads for big win; Akhilesh Yadav congratulates Arvind Kejriwal

"Congratulations to AAP and voters of Delhi for testifying that successful politics with development as criteria (to win polls), amidst money and muscle power," the tweet further read in Kannada.

Heartfelt congratulations to @ArvindKejriwal @AamAadmiParty. People of Delhi have showed that "fascist ideology" will never win their hearts.

ಹಣ, ತೋಳ್ಬಲಗಳಿಲ್ಲದೆಯೂ

ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಯನ್ನೇ ಮಾನದಂಡವಾಗಿಸಿ ಯಶಸ್ವಿ ರಾಜಕಾರಣದ ಸಾಧ್ಯತೆಯನ್ನು ಸಾಕ್ಷಿಕರಿಸಿದ AAP ಹಾಗೂ ದೆಹಲಿ ಮತದಾರರಿಗೆ ಅಭಿನಂದನೆಗಳು.

1/3 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) February 11, 2020

Welcoming the mandate of the people, the former chief minister, in a series of tweets said that the mature voter of Delhi did not change his stand, despite BJP's might, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the entire central government on its side.

"People have taught lesson for calling someone who heralded development (Kejriwal), a terrorist. By upholding the necessity of a regional party, people of Delhi have also set a model by clearly stating that development is their only priority," he said in another tweet.

Kumaraswamy's remark came after BJP MP Parvesh Verma at a poll rally, calling Kejriwal a "terrorist" over his alleged support to an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest in south Delhi's Shaheen Bagh.

It should be noted that Kumaraswamy and Kejriwal have bonded at several occasions in the past. The Delhi Chief Minister had attended Kumaraswamy's swearing in as Chief Minister of the coalition government in May last year. Kumaraswamy, along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, then Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had rallied behind Kejriwal when the latter was staging a 'dharna' at the Lieutenant Governor office, which was seen as his power struggle.

'Janta malik hai': Nitish Kumar on Delhi election results 2020

In the recently concluded Delhi assembly elections, BJP's loss in the national capital would mean that it has not been in power in Delhi for the past 27 years.

In 1993, when BJP formed the government in Delhi, the state witnessed three Chief Ministers -- Madan Lal Khurana, Sahib Singh Verma and Sushma Swaraj.