Kumaraswamy responds to PM's fitness challenge, says 'more concerned about Karnataka development'

    Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's #FitnessChallenge, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said yoga and treadmill are a part of his daily workout routine. He further said that he is more concerned about development of Karnataka.

    [PM Modi takes up Virat Kohli's fitness challenge; nominates HD Kumaraswamy, Indian police force]

    Taking to Twitter, Kumaraswamy said,''Dear @narendramodi ji. I am honoured and thankU very much for d concern about my health. I believe physical fitness is imptnt for all&support d cause. Yoga-treadmill r part of my daily workout regime. Yet, I am more concerned about devlpment fitness of my state&seek ur support for it.

    Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday posted a fitness challenge. He was challenged by India cricket captain Virat Kohli after the latter shared a video of him strengthening his core muscles.

    Modi then challenged Indian table tennis sensation Manika Batra, Karnataka's new Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and entire fraternity of Indian police officers, especially those over 40 years of age.

    The #HumFitToIndia challenge began with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore taking to his Twitter handle to urge Indian citizens towards adopting a fitter lifestyle.

