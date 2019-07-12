  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kumaraswamy ready to take trust vote: Does he have the numbers?

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, July 12: Chief Minister of Karnataka, H D Kumaraswamy has said that he was ready to take a trust vote on the floor of legislative assembly.

    I have decided to take a trust vote, please fix a time for it, he urged the Speaker of the House, Ramesh Kumar. I am ready for anything, I am not here to stick on to power, Kumaraswamy also added.

    Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy
    Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

    "In my opinion today in the backdrop of the developments, I have decided that I should move the confidence motion. I seek your time," Kumaraswamy told the Speaker.

    "The occasion is such that, I have to say this, I can continue only if I enjoy the trust of the House. In this background, I am not ready to misuse my position sitting in this place," he said.

    He said he had taken the decision on the trust vote "voluntarily."

    "The ongoing political developments, this confusion has been created due to the action of some MLAs. I am ready for everything. I am not here to stick on to power," Kumaraswamy said.

    Will he, won't he? Is the Speaker right in holding up resignations of rebel MLAs

    The ruling coalition's total strength is 116 (Congress-78, JD(S)-37 and BSP-1), besides the Speaker.

    With the support of the two independents, who Monday resigned from the ministry, the BJP has 107 MLAs in the 224-member House, where the half-way mark is 113.

    If the resignations of the 16 MLAs are accepted, the coalition's tally will be reduced to 100.

    Reacting to the development, BJP leader and former deputy chief minister K S Eshwarappa said Friday's session was meant for condolences but the chief minister chose to speak about seeking trust vote.

    "The chief minister should have spoken paying condolences to the departed souls. He has to think how justified is it to seek trust vote in the middle of paying tributes," Eshwarappa said.

    More H D KUMARASWAMY News

    Read more about:

    h d kumaraswamy trust vote karnataka legislative assembly congress jds coalition karnataka

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue