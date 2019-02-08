  • search
    Kumaraswamy releases audio to expose BJP's 'Operation Kamala'

    Bengaluru, Feb 8: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy in an emergency press conference hours before the Budget 2019 released an audio recording to expose BJP's 'Operation Kamala'.

    Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. PTI file photo
    At the outset, CM in a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Opposition parties to expose the Prime Minister's duplicity in Parliament.

    He said, "On one side Narendra Modi is preaching to the country and politicians, on the other side, he is encouraging his friends to demolish democracy through black money. I will expose this now, I have the proof to back my charge."

    "He (PM) is systemically demolishing this country's democracy, misleading the people, I request all the opposition parties to rise. They must expose the truth of the Prime Minister in the parliament, " said Kumaraswamy hours before the Budget Session.

    Highlight of the press meet:

    Kumaraswamy released an audio clip of a conversation allegedly between BJP State Chief BS Yeddyurappa and JDS MLA Naganagowda Kandkur's son Sharanagowda where Yeddyurappa made an offer of cash and ministerial post for his father.

