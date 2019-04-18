Kumaraswamy bats for dynasty politics

India

oi-Vikas SV

Bengaluru, Apr 18: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi going hammer and tongs against the dynasty politics in almost all of his rallies, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy has said that several states have developed because of "dynasty politics and regional politics".

JD(S) has been accused by many as being a party of Deve Gowda and family. Three generations of Deve Gowda are in active politics.

While senior Gowda's younger son Kumaraswamy is the chief minister of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government and older son, H D Revanna is in charge of the powerful PWD department in the same ministry, and two grandsons, Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Prajwal Revanna, are making their debut from Mandya and Hassan Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

"Dynasty politics is not an important issue now, country's problems are the main issue. Only because of dynasty politics and regional politics, this country developed in several states.We are not bothered about criticism from BJP," Kumaraswamy told news agency ANI today after casting his vote.

Kumaraswamy has defended dynasty politics even in the past. The Gowda family should not be held responsible for fielding family members, as it merely yielded to its workers' demands. He also said that dynasty politics helped regional parties thrive in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the other hand, dubbed the Lok Sabha elections as a fight between "nationalism" and "dynasty."

In Karnataka Congress and JD(S) are signs of Parivarwad. Both parties that have lost touch with the people are that much connected to their families...Their only mission is commission, Modi had said earlier this month.