  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Kumaraswamy to attend Ashok Gehlot's swearing-in on Dec 17: These are other leaders who would attend

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 15: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday confirmed that he would attend Ashok Gehlot's swearing-in as the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

    Here is a list of others leaders who would attend Gehlot's swearing-in:

    HD Kumaraswamy

    HD Kumaraswamy

    Leaders from severalnon-BJP parties, which figure in opposition unity attempts ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, are expected at theswearing inof Ashok Gehlot as Rajasthan chief minister in Jaipur on Monday. Sachin Pilot will also be sworn in as the state's deputy chief minister at the 10 amceremonyto be held on the grounds of Albert Hall Museum, an iconic19th centurybuilding.

    Rajasthan CM designate Ashok Gehlot

    Rajasthan CM designate Ashok Gehlot

    The guest list is headed by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and includes former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge is also likely to be there. Others expected at the ceremony include Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Telugu Desam Party's N Chandrababu Naidu.

    [Why Congress chose Gehlot and made Sachin his co-pilot]

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi

    Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, DMK's M K Stalin and Kanimozhi, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren, Janata Vikas Morcha's Babulal Marandi and All India United Democratic Front leader Badruddin Ajmal are also likely to participate, Congress sources said.

    Former prime minister Manmohan Singh

    Former prime minister Manmohan Singh

    The Congress won 99 seats and the BJP 73 out of the 199 where polling took place on December 7 for the Rajasthan assembly. Both Gehlot and Pilot, who heads the Pradesh Congress Committee, were vying for the chief minister's post. Deliberations stretched over two days before the Gehlot, who has been chief minister twice before, was named the next CM.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    More jaipur NewsView All

    Read more about:

    Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 jaipur hd kumaraswamy ashok gehlot

    Story first published: Saturday, December 15, 2018, 22:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 15, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue