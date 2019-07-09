Kuljit Singh Nagra quits as All India Congress Committee secretary

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, July 09: Kuljit Singh Nagra, MLA from Punjab who was appointed Secretary AICC by Rahul Gandhi today submitted his resignation from the post, saying he was "personally affected" by party president's decision to quit.

With this, he joined a list of Congress leaders who have resigned from party posts over the last few days in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi.

In his resignation letter to Rahul Gandhi, Kuljit Singh Nagra said, "I am personally affected by your decision to not continue as the AICC president... I firmly believe that the perceived defeat is our collective responsibility and your firm decision does not permit me to continue as secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC)."

"I thus hereby tender my resignation forthwith as secretary, All India Congress Committee (AICC)," he said.

Rahul Gandhi formally resigned as Congress president on July 3, taking responsibility for the party's Lok Sabha poll debacle. Ever since the Congress has been witnessing a spree of resignations.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary for western Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Mumbai Congress chief, Milind Deora, both Rahul Gandhi's confidants, resigned from their posts on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on Saturday said only a young leader should replace Rahul Gandhi as Congress president, asserting that it would help the grand old party bounce back.

He had said a young leader with a forward-looking approach would "galvanise" the rank and file of the party after the "unfortunate" resignation of Rahul Gandhi.

