  • search
Trending Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Kulhar’ pieces found inside Rajdhani Express ‘samosa’

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Feb 24: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) assured to take action after pieces of crushed 'kulhar' (earthen disposable tea cup) were found inside a samosa (snacks) served to Howrah Rajdhani passengers.

    The incident took place on Saturday evening, meanwhile the IRCTC has assured to take action against the food supplier. It also assured to penalised the supplier for their negligence.

    ‘Kulhar’ pieces found inside Rajdhani Express ‘samosa’
    Representational Image

    On Saturday evening, a passenger, Krishanu Banerjee boarded the AC-II tier A5 coach of New Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express from Howrah.

    At around 6pm when he was served with samosa, on his first bite into the staple Indian snack he found something very hard that hurt his teeth. As he looked into the samosa he found a piece of 'kulhar'. Seeing this he broke the whole samosa and found more pieces inside it. Seeing this he was shocked.

    This is world's biggest samosa!

    The passenger said when dynamic fares are being charged for the train how such an item can be served on a premier train.

    After Banerjee raised an alarm the train superintendent and the pantry car manager apologized and offered to replace the dish.

    Later, the Banerjee lodged a complaint online through a tab offered by the railway officials.

    More RAJDHANI EXPRESS News

    Read more about:

    rajdhani express snacks passengers

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X